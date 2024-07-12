Using case studies, we show LPG has climate and health benefits as a transitional clean fuel for households where potentially cleaner and more sustainable solutions, like cooking with electricity, are not yet feasible (and not yet clean given current grid mixes).
A multidisciplinary group of international researchers, public health practitioners, and policymakers with expertise in household air pollution reviewed a literature search, convened four sessions via web conference, and developed consensus conclusions and recommendations via the Delphi method.