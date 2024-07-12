home about research teaching publications tools
about research teaching writing
about research teaching writing

Welcome to the Berkeley Interdisciplinary Research on Climate, Health, and Energy (BIRCHE3) Lab.
Our research focuses on the impacts of energy use - typically at the household level - on air pollution, climate, and health. While progress on providing clean household energy arguably follows development trajectories, there is need to accelerate this transition through innovative policy and dissemination approaches. Our research group builds the evidence base for these transitions based on health, environmental, and economic benefits using the multidisciplinary field of Environmental Health Sciences as the foundation of our work. We use and develop lower-cost sensors to objectively answer questions where evidence is lacking and explore novel techniques to link vulnerable populations with effective interventions.

Featured Publications

Jul 12, 2024 In praise of cooking gas subsidies: transitional fuels to advance health and equity FEATURED

Using case studies, we show LPG has climate and health benefits as a transitional clean fuel for households where potentially cleaner and more sustainable solutions, like cooking with electricity, are not yet feasible (and not yet clean given current grid mixes).

Apr 15, 2024 Household Air Pollution Interventions to Improve Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: An Official American Thoracic Society Research Statement FEATURED

A multidisciplinary group of international researchers, public health practitioners, and policymakers with expertise in household air pollution reviewed a literature search, convened four sessions via web conference, and developed consensus conclusions and recommendations via the Delphi method.

Recent Publications (see more)

Jan 23, 2025 Ethyne Furan Ratios as Indicators of High and Low Temperature p-PAH Emissions from Household Stoves in Haryana India

Jan 14, 2025 Optimizing Exposure Measures in Large-Scale Household Air Pollution Studies: Results from the Multicountry HAPIN Trial

Jan 10, 2025 Association between Personal Exposure to Household Air Pollution and Glycated Hemoglobin among Women in Rural Areas of Guatemala, India, Peru, and Rwanda: Household Air Pollution Intervention Network Trial

Jan 09, 2025 Predictors of Personal Exposure to Fine Particulate Matter, Black Carbon, and Carbon Monoxide among Pregnant Women in Rwanda: Baseline Data from the HAPIN Trial

Jan 02, 2025 Comparing Performance and Reliability of Collocated Enhanced Children’s MicroPEM (ECM) on Gravimetric and Nephelometric PM2.5 Personal Exposure Samples in Field Measurements in Rural Guatemala

Dec 30, 2024 Exposure Contrasts of Women Aged 40–79 Years during the Household Air Pollution Intervention Network Randomized Controlled Trial

Dec 24, 2024 Effects of a liquefied petroleum gas stove and fuel intervention on head circumference and length at birth: A multi-country household air pollution intervention network (HAPIN) trial

Aug 21, 2024 Data management plan and REDCap mobile data capture for a multi-country Household Air Pollution Intervention Network (HAPIN) trial

Apr 30, 2025 On the Trump chopping block: Env. Health Perspectives
EHP has stopped taking submissions and may soon be shuttering. They not only published articles for free and...

Apr 16, 2025 Popular Media: Ryan Coogler breaks down film aspect ratios
Very excited to see Sinners in 70mm at the Metreon. Here's Ryan Coogler talking about the ways they...

Mar 13, 2025 A major deregulatory push & Harvard Law School’s Regulatory Tracker
Zeldin and Trump have begun a major regulatory roll-back that will negatively impact our common air, soil, and...

Feb 21, 2025 Adam Przeworski: “Neither my analytical nor statistical results equip me to understand the events that unravel hour-by-hour.”
Prof Przeworski, political scientist born in occupied Poland, scholar of democracy, is keeping a diary. Over the years,...

Feb 16, 2025 Desk Rejection: Focusing on household air pollution is critical for achieving equitable clean air for all
The recent Air Pollution Special Issue (Science 385) does a laudable job highlighting the global scientific community’s ability...

hands holding small LPG can that looks like a spray paint can

Feb 14, 2025 Affordable, available, unsafe: Wee tiny LPG “cans”
We are kicking off* a new project around Phnom Penh, in peri-urban areas that may be ready to...

Dec 10, 2024 Sally Rooney: When are we going to have the courage to stop the climate crisis?
Sally Rooney, in the Irish Times: Perhaps the best-case scenario is that the children of today, and their...

Sep 20, 2024 Underestimated Data Center Emissions & Three Mile Island
Perhaps unsurprisingly, big tech's data center-related emissions are likely vastly underestimated. From the Guardian: According to a Guardian...

Apr 25, 2022 Vaclav Smil in the Times Magazine: “This is where we are in terms of global civilization: This transition has to happen on a billion and trillion scales.”
A far-ranging, thought-provoking, and excellent interview with Vaclav Smil in the lead-up to his new book. A few...

Apr 18, 2022 Some thoughts on Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility
I finished Emily St. John Mandel's Sea of Tranquility over the weekend. A fun read, right up my...

You don't get what you expect, you get what you inspect.